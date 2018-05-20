Público
Accidente aéreo en Cuba Uno de los 110 fallecidos en el accidente de avión en Cuba tenía nacionalidad española

El ministro de Transporte de Cuba, Adel Yzquierdo, ha confirmado 110 fallecidos y tres supervivientes en el accidente aéreo ocurrido el viernes tras el despegue de un avión del Aeropuerto Internacional José Martí de La Habana.

Imagen del avión siniestrado en Cuba

Uno de los dos hombres de origen saharaui fallecidos en el accidente de avión en Cuba tenía la nacionalidad española, han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores.

El hombre residía en la isla con documentación saharaui pero también tenía pasaporte español, aunque no estaba registrado en el Consulado, según han explicado las mismas fuentes.

Entre los fallecidos hay 55 mujeres, 55 hombres y 5 menores, y varios extranjeros confirmados: dos argentinos, una mexicana y dos saharauis residentes en Cuba. El listado oficial de pasajeros será publicado en cuestión de horas.

