Adiós a pagar un dineral por agua en los aeropuertos. Aena obligará a que las tiendas y las máquinas expendedoras vendan botellas de agua por un euro.
Este requisito será indispensable en los nuevos concursos que se abran dedicados a la adjudicación de los espacios comerciales. Una medida que también será extensiva para las máquinas expendedoras. Además, el gestor aeroportuario estudia instalar más fuentes de agua.
Otras quejas
Tras recibir las quejas de los usuarios, el administrador de los aeropuertos parece que ha tomado nota. El Defensor del Pueblo ya abrió una investigación que se dio por concluida cuando Aena asumió los citados compromisos.
Pero hay más quejas: la pérdida de espacio público en los aeropuertos, debido a la tendencia a transformarlos en áreas comerciales para maximizar la rentabilidad.
Esto "llega al extremo de obligar a los pasajeros a transitar los aeropuertos por el interior de los establecimientos comerciales", según el organismo público, que explica que las actuaciones abiertas al respecto siguen en curso.
"La privatización de Aena ha traído como consecuencia ciertos cambios en la gestión de los aeropuertos españoles, pues la empresa pública ha adoptado decisiones orientadas a aumentar sus ingresos en la gestión del espacio aeroportuario", señala el informe, en el que se subraya que algunas decisiones han provocado el malestar de los ciudadanos, que se han quejado al Defensor del Pueblo.
