Público
Benidorm Una ambulancia 'pierde' a un paciente inglés y sus conductores dan positivo en drogas

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado lunes por la noche en Benidorm. Trasladaban a un turista británico que posteriormente apareció inconsciente en una cuneta a 500 metros del hospital- 

Una ambulancia del SUMMA.

El pasado lunes por la noche cuatro turistas británicos protagonizaron una pelea en Benidorm (Alicante). Uno de ellos resultó herido y la Policía Nacional solicitó una ambulancia para trasladarlo al hospital comarcal de la Vila Joiosa. Pero a partir de ese momento empieza una historia surrealista que cuenta con pelos y señales el diario Información de Alicante: ante la sorpresa de los agentes, el herido no llegó al hospital; los sanitarios de la ambulancia lo perdieron. Y lo que es aún más sorprendente: tanto el conductor de la ambulancia como el sanitario dieron positivo en cocaína y marihuana en el test de drogas.

Al ver que el herido no aparecía en el hospital, la Policía se acercó la base de las ambulancia para preguntar a los dos trabajadores qué ha sucedido con el herido. El conductor y el sanitario explican que la víctima se despertó en mitad del trayecto y que se puso violento, ante lo que decidieron parar la ambulancia, momento en el que le herido abrió la puerta y salió del vehículo.

Los dos sanitarios señalan entonces que el paciente inglés se escapó a poco más de medio kilómetro del hospital. La Policía empieza a buscarlo en los alrededores del hospital y lo encuentran "inconsciente y tirado en la cuneta". Al volver a solicitar los servicios de la ambulancia, los agentes de Policía notaron que tanto el conductor como el sanitario de la ambulancia demostraban una actitud nerviosa y se comportaban de manera extraña. Deciden entonces llamar a la Guardia Civil para que realice un test de alcoholemia y drogas. Y los dos sanitarios dan positivo "por lo menos en cocaína y marihuana, relata el diario Información.

Los dos fueron detenido y se les imputa un delito de omisión de socorro y, con total seguridad, serán también sancionados por conducir y trabajar bajo los efectos de las drogas. Según el diario Información, los dos trabajadores ya han sido suspendidos de empleo y sueldo. 

Etiquetas