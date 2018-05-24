Público
Público

Encuentran el cadáver de uno de los dos obreros sepultados en el edificio de Madrid

Los bomberos prosiguen la búsqueda de la otra persona que quedó atrapada en los escombros del edificio en obras del edificio ubicado en el paseo del General Martínez Campos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Varios bomberos observan el edificio derrumbado en Madrid. (Fotografía publicada en la cuenta de twitter de Bomberos Madrid)

Varios bomberos observan el edificio derrumbado en Madrid. (Fotografía publicada en la cuenta de twitter de Bomberos Madrid)

Los bomberos han hallado el cuerpo sin vida de José María Sánchez, una de los dos personas desaparecidas desde el derrumbe el pasado martes de un edificio en obras en el paseo del General Martínez Campos de Madrid, según fuentes municipales.

Prosigue la búsqueda de la otra persona que quedó atrapada en los escombros al hundirse el forjado de la séptima planta del inmueble y arrastrar el de niveles inferiores. 

Etiquetas