Un niño de 19 meses permanece ingresado grave en el Hospital General de Villalba tras ser atacado el pasado miércoles en el brazo por un perro de la raza pitbull que iba suelto y sin bozal por las calle de la localidad madrileña de Alpedrete.
El niño tiene heridas de gravedad en la mano y en el antebrazo, según han explicado fuentes conocedoras del suceso. El ataque tuvo lugar el pasado miércoles en la calle Encinas de la urbanización Dehesa de los Berrocales, cuando el niño se acercó al perro, que iba suelto y sin bozal.
El niño pasará "varias semanas en el hospital". Tras denunciar los hechos ahora la policía busca a un hombre de entre 30 y 35 años. Una vez tengan el parte de la denuncia, la familia del niño tramitará la denuncia en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Villalba.
El dueño del perro huyó perseguido por el padre del niño, como explicó el propio progenitor en Telemadrid. "Las sensaciones son buenas, los médicos nos han dicho que a lo mejor pueden quedar malformaciones pero esperemos que no", señaló.
