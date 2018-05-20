La banca gana en comisiones el triple de lo que timó con las cláusulas suelo y otras  noticias de este domingo, 20 de mayo

Te proponemos cinco noticias para comenzar este domingo, 20 de mayo de 2018 bien informado.
La banca gana en comisiones el triple de lo que timó con las cláusulas suelo
Los clientes de las entidades financieras han pagado más de 180.000 millones de euros por la gestión de su propio dinero desde que comenzó la intervención del sector financiero en 2010
Defensa mantiene el fuerte de San Cristóbal, una de las peores prisiones del franquismo, en absoluto abandono
Este martes se cumplen 80 años de la fuga de más de 800 presos republicanos de la cárcel franquista que se encontraba en el monte Ezkaba, cerca de Pamplona. Unos 200 fueron fusilados en pleno monte y enterrados en fosas comunes. Las instalaciones de la cárcel, donde hubo otras tantas muertes, siguen bajo la órbita del Gobierno central.
Iglesias y Montero ponen sus cargos a disposición de las bases tras la polémica por la compra de su vivienda
Este sábado ambos dirigentes han dado una rueda de prensa conjunta en la que han anunciado que realizarán una consulta a sus bases para que los inscritos de Podemos decidan si deben abandonar su cargos dentro del partido.
Quién es quién: todos los consellers del nuevo Govern
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha anunciado los consellers de su gobierno: 11 hombres y tan sólo tres mujeres. Nueve de ellos ya han asumido responsabilidades ejecutivas en el pasado.
Rifirrafe entre Sánchez y Torra: “No hay inconveniente en hablar si su supremacismo se lo permite”
El recién estrenado president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, y el secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, han tenido un pequeño rifirrafe en redes sociales, donde el socialista ha dejado claro que no tiene intención de forzar el hacer buenas migas con el catalán.
