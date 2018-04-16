Una decena de pequeños terremotos sacuden la provincia de Granada

La provincia de Granada ha registrado desde minutos después de las 07.30 horas hasta las 08.15 horas de este lunes una decena de terremotos, alcanzando el de mayor intensidad 2,8 grados en la escala de Richter y localizado al oeste del municipio de Pinos Puente, según la información recopilada en el Instituto Geográfico Nacional.
Como consecuencia de estos seísmos, según ha informado el Servicio Coordinado de Emergencias 112 de Andalucía en su perfil en las redes sociales, ha recibido varias llamadas, aunque no hay constancia de heridos por el momento.
Los tres primeros terremotos se han registrado en Chauchina entre las 07.36 y las 07.50 horas. Éstos han tenido una intensidad de 2,5; 2,1 y 2,7, respectivamente. Posteriormente, el de mayor intensidad se ha producido en Pinos Puentes con 2,8 grados a las 08.04 horas, teniendo lugar otro anteriormente de 1,7 grados.
Los municipios de Colomera, Atarfe o Fuente Vaqueros también han registrado seísmos de entre 1,6 y 2,1 grados en la escala de Richter. El último registrado, del que se tiene constancia en estos momentos, se ha producido en Pinos Puentes a las 08,15 horas y ha tenido una intensidad de 1,5 grados.
