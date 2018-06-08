La Policía Municipal de Madrid ha cortado la calle Alcalá desde la Puerta del Sol hasta la Gran Vía por un escape de gas detectado en las obras de un aparcamiento, el mismo punto donde ocurrió lo mismo el mes pasado y que obligó a desalojar toda la zona, ha informado una portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.
Concretamente, el escape se ha producido este mediodía en la confluencia de la calle Alcalá con la de Virgen de los Peligros, por lo que los Bomberos del Ayuntamiento han desalojado el edificio del número 1 de dicha calle y la cafetería situada abajo.
Asimismo, el personal de seguridad ha desalojado 'motu propio' a los trabajadores y vecinos del número 3 de la calle Alcalá y de la cercana sede de la Consejería de Medio Ambiente.
Los bomberos y los técnicos están realizando revisiones y no abrirán la zona ni al tráfico de personas ni vehículos hasta comprobar que no hay riesgo para la seguridad. Los trenes de Metro continúan circulando por la línea 2 que pasa por esa calle si bien la parada de Sevilla está cerrada por otras obras de mejora.
Otro escape hace un mes
Hace justo un mes, el 8 de mayo, se produjo un incidente similar en el mismo punto, cuando la máquina excavadora que trabaja en la zona junto a los operarios picó por error una tubería de grandes dimensiones de Gas Natural Fenosa, lo que provocó un escape perceptible tanto por el olor a gas como por el ruido que generaba, y lo que alertó a los viandantes y trabajadores del lugar.
Por ello, agentes de la Policía Nacional y Municipal junto con Bomberos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid desalojaron a los comercios, edificios comerciales, oficinas y viviendas de la zona, así como a los peatones que circulaban en la zona desde el principio de la calle Alcalá hasta Cibeles. Dos horas después el escape quedó controlado y se restableció la normalidad en la zona.
