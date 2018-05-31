Público
Público

Detenida por asesinar al hijo de acogida de su pareja en Elda en 2017

La Policía cree que A.G.P. estranguló al pequeño Dominique, de 8 años, mientras se hallaba bajo su cuidado en la vivienda familiar y simuló después un asalto por unos desconocidos

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a una mujer en Elda (Alicante) acusada del asesinato del hijo de acogida de su compañero sentimental, ocurrido en esa ciudad el 30 de agosto de 2017, según han informado a Efe fuentes próximas a la investigación.

Los agentes del Grupo de Homicidios de la Unidad de Delincuencia Especializada y Violenta (UDEV) creen que A.G.P. estranguló al pequeño Dominique, de 8 años, mientras se hallaba bajo su cuidado en la vivienda familiar y simuló después un asalto por unos desconocidos.

Los investigadores han descartado la participación de terceras personas en el suceso y han llegado a la conclusión de que el crimen sólo pudo ser cometido por la ahora detenida.

Etiquetas