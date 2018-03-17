La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Valencia a un chico de 14 años por presuntamente agredir a un compañero de clase al que insultaba a diario. La víctima, de 13 años, estuvo escayolada durante un mes debido a una fractura en el brazo, según ha informado la Jefatura Superior en un comunicado.
La investigación arrancó hace unas semanas, al tener conocimiento la Policía a través de un juzgado de Valencia de que un joven había sido atendido en el servicio de Urgencias de un hospital de la ciudad por una fractura del rodete del radio distal.
Tras las pesquisas, los agentes averiguaron que el joven herido tenía un compañero de clase que le insultaba casi a diario, así como que golpeaba tanto a este como a otros alumnos.
La agresión por la que ha sido arrestado se produjo cuando estaban en clase de Educación Física. Al parecer, el detenido cogió a otro chico de los pies para arrastrarlo hacia él y tirarse encima, momento en que este intentó zafarse dando patadas al aire.
En ese momento, el chico de 14 años lanzó una patada que iba dirigida a la cara de la víctima, que al intentar repeler la agresión puso el brazo y resultó lesionado. El menor afectado sufrió una fractura del rodete del radio distal por la que estuvo escayolado durante un mes.
Los policías averiguaron la identidad del sospechoso, que fue detenido como presunto autor de un delito de lesiones tras presentarse en la comisaría junto a su madre. El arrestado, sin antecedentes policiales, fue puesto en libertad.
