Detenido el director de un instituto en Madrid tras descubrir cámaras ocultas en los baños de chicos

La Guardia Civil ha detenido al director del IES Sierra de Guadarrama, en Soto del Real (Madrid), y a un empleado del centro acusados de un delito contra la intimidad tras haberse hallado cámaras ocultas en los baños del instituto, han confirmado fuentes del Instituto Armado.
La investigación comenzó hace una semana cuando, según ha adelantado ABC, se tuvo conocimiento por la denuncia de una madre de un estudiante de que los sospechosos habrían colocado cámaras ocultas en, al menos, uno de los baños de edificio, el masculino, y desde él grabaron a los alumnos.
Los agentes, según este medio, acudieron al juez para pedir una orden de entrada y registro en el centro, y cuando acudieron encontraron varios dispositivos de grabación en el cuarto de baño de los chicos. Uno de ellos, por ejemplo, era un modelo de microcámara que estaba metido dentro del detector de incendios.
Tras conocer lo ocurrido, se detuvo al director, que tenía acceso a las imágenes grabadas, así como al empleado que habría colocado las cámaras. Fuentes conocederas del caso han detallado que ahora trabajan para conocer el fin de estas grabaciones. Una de las hipótesis que se manejan es que se colocaron las cámaras como medio para detectar vandalismo o gamberrismo.
Desde la Consejería de Educación e Investigación de la Comunidad de Madrid han señalado que tras conocer la situación, Inspección Educativa ha abierto un expediente de información reservada para determinar si hay que aplicar medidas disciplinarias al responsable del centro.
Asimismo, el departamento que dirige Rafael Van Grieken se ha puesto a disposición de la familia y de la comunidad educativa.
