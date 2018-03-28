Detenido por matar a puñaladas a su vecina en una discusión por ruidos en Alicante

Una mujer de 59 años ha sido asesinada este miércoles en Alicante al ser apuñalada supuestamente por un vecino de 42 en el transcurso de una discusión vecinal motivada por problemas de ruido. Al parecer, la madre de la víctima es vecina del presunto agresor, que ha sido detenido por la Policía Nacional.
El aviso del suceso se ha dado a las 15.00 horas por una llamada al 112. Según han informado fuentes de la Comisaría provincial, los agentes han encontrado a la víctima en el portal de un edificio de la avenida Doctor Jiménez Díaz de la ciudad de Alicante.
Los servicios sanitarios han trasladado a la mujer hasta un centro médico ya en parada cardiorrespiratoria, y según la Policía, ha terminado falleciendo. Al parecer, la madre de la víctima y el presunto agresor son vecinos y mantenían una discusión desde hace tiempo por cuestiones de ruido, cuyo desenlace ha sido la agresión con arma blanca.
