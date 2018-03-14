Público
Sucesos Fallece un niño de tres años en Málaga tras atragantarse con una salchicha

El menor había ingresado cuatro días antes en el Hospital Materno Infantil de Málaga en estado grave.

Hospital Materno Infantil de Málaga. | EUROPA PRESS

Un menor de 3 años ha falleció la tarde del martes en el Hospital Materno Infantil de Málaga, donde fue ingresado el pasado jueves tras atragantarse con una salchicha durante la comida, según informaron fuentes sanitarias y del Ayuntamiento de Torrox, de donde es natural la madre del pequeño.

Los hechos sucedieron en Málaga, donde reside la familia, y el menor fue trasladado al Hospital Materno Infantil de esta ciudad, donde se ha producido el fallecimiento después de que los médicos no hayan podido hacer nada por salvarle la vida pese a que el atragantamiento ocurrió cuatro días antes. 

El suceso ha conmocionado a los vecinos de Torrox, ya que aunque los padres y el niño residían en Málaga desde hacía algunos años, toda la familia materna es natural de este municipio axárquico.

El alcalde de Torrox, Óscar Medina, se ha mostrado consternado al conocer el fallecimiento del pequeño. "Como alcalde del municipio, me sumo al dolor de esta familia y les transmito en nombre de la Corporación local nuestras más sinceras condolencias", ha señalado. 

