La Fiscalía del Principado de Asturias solicita una condena de cuatro meses de prisión y la participación en cursos de educación sexual, de un acusado de intentar abusar de un niño de 13 años en Oviedo. Le impone además la prohibición de aproximarse al menor a menos de 300 metros y de comunicarse con él durante dos años. La vista oral está señalada para este viernes, 11 de mayo, en el Juzgado de lo Penal número 3 de Oviedo, a las 10.00 horas.
El Ministerio Fiscal sostiene que, sobre las 20.05 horas del día del 27 de noviembre de 2017, el acusado, mientras paseaba con dos perros, uno un pastor alemán y otro de tamaño similar, se acercó al menor, de 13 años, que estaba sentado en un banco de un parque infantil en Las Campas, Oviedo, mientras esperaba a que lo recogiera su padre.
De forma insistente le propuso ir a su trastero a masturbarse y a ver unos vídeos juntos. El acusado se marchó del lugar cuando la madre del menor, al observar la escena desde una de las ventanas de su domicilio, comenzó a llamar a voces a su hijo y bajó a la calle.
La Fiscalía considera que los hechos son constitutivos de un delito intentado de abuso sexual del artículo 183 bis del Código Penal, en relación con los artículos 16 y 62.
