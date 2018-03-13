Público
Funeral de Gabriel La madre de Gabriel regala a Zoido la bufanda azul que simbolizaba al niño

El ministro del Interior ha acudido emocionado al funeral del niño Gabriel con la bufanda que Patricia Ramírez llevaba puesta desde que su hijo desapareció el 27 de febrero

Juan Ignacio Zoido y Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría a la salida de la Catedral de Almería, donde se ha celebrado el funeral por Gabriel Cruz. EFE

El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha acudido emocionado a la catedral de Almería donde se oficia el funeral por la muerte del niño Gabriel con la bufanda azul del pequeño que su madre, Patricia Ramírez, le ha regalado tras llevarla puesta desde que desapareció el 27 de febrero.

Zoido, que lleva en la mano la bufanda, se ha emocionado después de que Patricia se la regalara en la Diputación de Almería donde había quedado instalada la capilla ardiente y antes de salir el féretro hacia la catedral.

Fuentes de Interior han asegurado que para Zoido es "todo un honor" recibir este regalo porque durante estos trece días de búsqueda del niño de ocho años su madre no se la había quitado como símbolo del pequeño y que le había hecho su abuela.

De hecho, Gabriel Cruz llevó esta bufanda a la nieve el fin de semana anterior a su desaparición y Patricia no se la ha quitado desde su desaparición porque le recordaba la felicidad de su hijo aquel día.

