El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha acudido emocionado a la catedral de Almería donde se oficia el funeral por la muerte del niño Gabriel con la bufanda azul del pequeño que su madre, Patricia Ramírez, le ha regalado tras llevarla puesta desde que desapareció el 27 de febrero.
Zoido, que lleva en la mano la bufanda, se ha emocionado después de que Patricia se la regalara en la Diputación de Almería donde había quedado instalada la capilla ardiente y antes de salir el féretro hacia la catedral.
Fuentes de Interior han asegurado que para Zoido es "todo un honor" recibir este regalo porque durante estos trece días de búsqueda del niño de ocho años su madre no se la había quitado como símbolo del pequeño y que le había hecho su abuela.
De hecho, Gabriel Cruz llevó esta bufanda a la nieve el fin de semana anterior a su desaparición y Patricia no se la ha quitado desde su desaparición porque le recordaba la felicidad de su hijo aquel día.
