La autopsia de Gabriel Cruz ha concluido que el menor murió asfixiado el mismo día de su desaparición, el pasado 27 de febrero, según fuentes de la investigación, que apuntan que fue estrangulado. Las mismas fuentes añaden que que el cadáver presentaba golpes, entre ellos, uno más fuerte en la cabeza que indicaría que se trató de una muerte violenta y no accidental.
Son los resultados preliminares de la autopsia que se ha practicado al cadáver del menor desaparecido, que fue hallado el domingo en el maletero del coche de Ana Julia Quezada, la actual pareja del padre del menor, Ángel Cruz. Los agentes la detuvieron cuando trasportaba el cuerpo de Gabriel después de sacarlo ella misma de un pozo ubicado en una finca de los padres de su pareja, a uno cinco kilómetros de Las Hortichuelas.
Ella es la única detenida por la muerte del menor y, hasta el momento. La Guardia Civil inspecciona la finca, situada en Rodalquilar (Níjar), en la que se encuentra el pozo en el que supuestamente Quezada escondió el cadáver del niño. Efectivos de la policía científica se encuentran sobre el terreno y el entorno ha sido acordonado.
(Seguirá ampliación)
