El líder de Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, ha asegurado en un comunicado que Mad Cool no informó en ningún momento a la banda de la muerte del acróbata Pedro Aunión y que de haberlo sabido "lo más probable es que no hubieran tocado": "No somos gente sin corazón", señala el comunicado difundido a través de Instagram.

El líder del grupo dice que el festival solo les informó una vez terminado el concierto de dos horas y media. "No nos lo creíamos. No sé por qué las autoridades decidieron no decirnos nada antes del concierto. No nos había pasado algo así en los treinta años que llevamos sobre los escenarios. Si hubiésemos sabido lo que había pasado antes de salir, lo más probable es que no hubiésemos tocado. No somos gente sin corazón. La seguridad y bienestar de todo el mundo durante nuestros conciertos son lo primero", escribe.

"Ni siquiera sabíamos que había una performance de acróbatas. Estos festivales son enormes", ha lamentado Armstrong. "Estábamos calentando a las 11:25 de la noche. Quince minutos antes las autoridades locales le dijeron a nuestro manager que teníamos que esperar para salir porque había un problema de seguridad, algo normal que suele ocurrir en cualquier espectáculo... No nos dijeron que aquello no era normal", relata el artista.

El comunicado ha sido acompañado de una imagen del homenaje al joven artista en el que también señalan que están "muy tristes por Pedro y su familia y orando por ellos". Asimismo, el texto concluye repitiendo que "están con el corazón roto por sus amigos y familiares".

El festival no canceló ninguna actuación alegando motivos de seguridad, lo que desató algunas críticas. Green Day ya tuiteó la noche del viernes que "acababan de saber" de la muerte de Aunión después de bajar del escenario.