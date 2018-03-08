Un guardia civil fuera de servicio ha evitado que una mujer fuera golpeada por su pareja durante una discusión en el municipio valenciano de Oliva, según ha informado el Instituto Armado en un comunicado.
El incidente tuvo lugar el pasado 6 de marzo, sobre las 9 horas, cuando este agente observó cómo discutía una pareja en la vía pública mientras transitaba por un paseo de la localidad.
El agente se percató de que el varón, en actitud agresiva, se abalanzó hacia la mujer, la agarró por el cuello con una mano y esgrimió la otra en alto con el puño cerrado en disposición de agredir a la mujer.
En ese momento, el guardia civil intervino y procedió a identificarse y a interponerse entre el agresor y la víctima, que lo identificaba como su marido.
El agente, con sus medios propios, reclamó presencia uniformada del cuerpo para proceder a detención custodia y traslado del agresor a dependencias policiales. Así mismo, se acompañó a la víctima al centro salud de Oliva y a dependencias policiales para interponer denuncia sobre los hechos.
Seguidamente se detuvo a este varón, de 47 años y de nacionalidad española, por un delito de malos tratos en ámbito familiar (violencia de género). Las diligencias instruidas han pasado a disposición del Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer número 1 de Gandia.
