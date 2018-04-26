Público
"#LaManada también lleva toga": la clase política se vuelca contra la decisión judicial

Líderes de diferentes partidos se posicionan en contra de la sentencia dictada por la Audiencia de Navarra en la que se descarta la agresión sexual. "Vergüenza y asco", ha dicho Iglesias. "Te creímos y te seguimos creyendo", escribe Sánchez.

Fachada del Congreso de los Diputados. VICTORF | PIXABAY (CC0)

Líderes políticos como Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Iglesias o Alberto Garzón se han sumado este jueves a las críticas que por las redes sociales se han multiplicado tras conocerse que los cinco integrantes de 'La Manada' han sido condenados por el delito de abuso sexual y no por el de violación.

En su cuenta de Twitter, el líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha escrito: "Ella dijo NO. Te creímos y te seguimos creyendo. Si lo que hizo #LaManada no fue violencia en grupo contra una mujer indefensa, ¿qué entendemos entonces por violación?".

Por su lado, el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha comentado; "La condena a 'La Manada' solo por abuso es una pésima noticia ¿Cómo que no hubo intimidación? Parece que se estuviera diciendo a las víctimas que si no te enfrentas a cinco matones que te doblan en tamaño, arriesgando la vida, no te están violando. Vergüenza y asco".

Desde IU, Alberto Garzón ha escrito: "Al condenar a los de 'La Manada' por abuso sexual se entiende que no hubo violencia ni intimidación en algo que es, a todas luces, una violación en grupo. Y no la primera. En un país donde se llama violencia a escribir tuits o levantar peajes es muy muy difícil de sostener".

El diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián ha dicho también en un tuit: "3 años por un rap, 20 años por un referéndum, 60 años por una pelea de bar, 9 años por una violación. #LaManada también lleva toga". Desde el PSOE, la secretaria de Igualdad, Carmen Calvo: "Si no vale el no de ella, el no de todas... ¿qué será entonces la violencia?"

El exdiputado socialista Eduardo Madina ha opinado asimismo en un tuit: "Se llama violación". La también exdiputada Rosa Díez ha escrito: "Más triste país el nuestro cuando a la violación en grupo de una joven le llaman abuso... ¿Les extraña que haya mujeres que no denuncian las violaciones por miedo a terminar pasando por este trance?".

