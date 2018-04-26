"#LaManada también lleva toga": la clase política se vuelca contra la decisión judicial

Líderes políticos como Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Iglesias o Alberto Garzón se han sumado este jueves a las críticas que por las redes sociales se han multiplicado tras conocerse que los cinco integrantes de 'La Manada' han sido condenados por el delito de abuso sexual y no por el de violación.
En su cuenta de Twitter, el líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha escrito: "Ella dijo NO. Te creímos y te seguimos creyendo. Si lo que hizo #LaManada no fue violencia en grupo contra una mujer indefensa, ¿qué entendemos entonces por violación?".
Por su lado, el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha comentado; "La condena a 'La Manada' solo por abuso es una pésima noticia ¿Cómo que no hubo intimidación? Parece que se estuviera diciendo a las víctimas que si no te enfrentas a cinco matones que te doblan en tamaño, arriesgando la vida, no te están violando. Vergüenza y asco".
Desde IU, Alberto Garzón ha escrito: "Al condenar a los de 'La Manada' por abuso sexual se entiende que no hubo violencia ni intimidación en algo que es, a todas luces, una violación en grupo. Y no la primera. En un país donde se llama violencia a escribir tuits o levantar peajes es muy muy difícil de sostener".
El diputado de ERC Gabriel Rufián ha dicho también en un tuit: "3 años por un rap, 20 años por un referéndum, 60 años por una pelea de bar, 9 años por una violación. #LaManada también lleva toga". Desde el PSOE, la secretaria de Igualdad, Carmen Calvo: "Si no vale el no de ella, el no de todas... ¿qué será entonces la violencia?"
3 años por un rap— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) 26 de abril de 2018
20 años por un referéndum
60 años por una pelea de bar
9 años por una violación#LaManada también lleva toga. pic.twitter.com/W4meHS2CLR
El exdiputado socialista Eduardo Madina ha opinado asimismo en un tuit: "Se llama violación". La también exdiputada Rosa Díez ha escrito: "Más triste país el nuestro cuando a la violación en grupo de una joven le llaman abuso... ¿Les extraña que haya mujeres que no denuncian las violaciones por miedo a terminar pasando por este trance?".
