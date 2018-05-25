La jueza de Instrucción número 1 de Tui (Pontevedra) ha decretado la puesta en libertad de F.G.L., el dueño de la pirotecnia La Gallega, que fue detenido el pasado miércoles por la explosión de un almacén clandestino de material pirotécnico, y mantiene su condición de investigado por los supuesto delitos de homicidio imprudente, daños imprudentes y lesiones imprudentes.
F.G.L tendrá la obligación de comparecer en el juzgado cada 15 días, según ha decidido la magistrada. Además, al acusado se le imputa el delito de riesgo catastrófico en la modalidad de delito de riesgo provocado por explosivos y otros agentes, han añadido fuentes judiciales.
Según su abogado, Ricardo Valencia, el hombre está "desolado" y ha reconocido que en la nave aledaña a la vivienda particular en una zona habitada, cuya explosión causó la muerte de dos personas y 37 heridos, almacenaba nitrato de potasio y otros elementos precisos para fabricar pólvora.
El letrado ha expresado la voluntad de su defendido de "colaborar con la Justicia" y ha señalado que, en su declaración, F.G.L. ha admitido que almacenaba en la vivienda de la parroquia de Paramos material para fabricar explosivos.
