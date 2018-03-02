La Policía ha detenido a dos hermanos como máximos responsables del asalto al hospital de La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) ocurrido el pasado 6 de febrero en el que fue liberado un narco que había sido detenido poco antes. Según informa la Policía, los detenidos son Ismael y Eduardo M.C. y el segundo de ellos fue capturado cuando intentaba huir con 200.000 euros en efectivo.
El citado 6 de febrero, una veintena de encapuchados irrumpió en las Urgencias del hospital de La Línea para liberar a un narco que estaba siendo atendido de las lesiones que sufrió en un accidente mientras intentaba escapar de la Policía.
Un incidente que puso de manifiesto el peso del narcotráfico en la zona, al igual que el escrache que sufrió poco después una jueza de instrucción de La Línea, protagonizado por unas cuarenta personas, algunas de ellas presuntas integrantes del grupo que asaltó el hospital.
Tras varias semanas de investigación, los agentes lograron identificar a los máximos responsables de este asalto y localizarlos en el día de ayer: por la mañana fue detenido Ismael M.C. en Algeciras, y por la tarde cayó Eduardo en La Línea. Este último intentó huir al percatarse de la presencia policial y fue sorprendido con más de 200.000 euros.
Ambos detenidos se encuentran en dependencias policiales a la espera de prestar declaración, tras lo cual serán puestos a disposición de la autoridad judicial. La investigación -a cargo de los agentes de Policía Nacional de la comisaría de La Línea- continúa abierta para localizar y detener al resto de los participantes en el asalto al hospital.
El ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, ha felicitado en el mismo comunicado a los agentes por esta actuación "que contribuye a defender y garantizar nuestro Estado de derecho en todas partes". "Los que incumplan ley pagarán por ello", ha dicho.
