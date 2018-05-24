Público
Público

Localizados los cadáveres de los dos obreros sepultados en el edificio de Madrid

Tras cuatro días de búsqueda, los bomberos han encontrado ambos cuerpos de los trabajadores que desaparecieron tras el derrumbe el pasado martes de un edificio en obras en el paseo del General Martínez Campos de Madrid.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Varios bomberos observan el edificio derrumbado en Madrid. (Fotografía publicada en la cuenta de twitter de Bomberos Madrid)

Varios bomberos observan el edificio derrumbado en Madrid. (Fotografía publicada en la cuenta de twitter de Bomberos Madrid)

El cuerpo sin vida del segundo desaparecido en el derrumbe de un edificio en el paseo del General Martínez Campos de Madrid, ha sido localizado alrededor de las nueve de la mañana, según han confirmado fuentes municipales. 

El hombre, de 42 años y vecino de Parla (Madrid), no era trabajador de la obra, sino que había acudido, donde trabaja uno de sus hermanos, que resultó ileso. La noticia ha sido comunicada a la familia por los servicios sanitarios, con el apoyo de psicólogos del Samur.

El cadáver ha sido encontrado unas 64 horas después del derrumbe, en el que también murió el obrero natural de Malpartida de Plasencia (Cáceres), cuyo cuerpo sin vida fue rescatado en la tarde del jueves. Se pudo comprobar su identidad porque llevaba la documentación en el bolsillo. 

La alcaldesa de la capital, Manuela Carmena, acudirá al lugar del suceso a las once menos cuarto de la mañana, y hasta allí se ha desplazado ya el delegado de Seguridad y Emergencias del Ayuntamiento, Javier Barbero.

Etiquetas