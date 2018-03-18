Público
Previsión meteorológica Más de 40 provincias, en alerta por rachas de nieve y viento este lunes

Las principales complicaciones, las de aviso naranja, están relacionadas con las nevadas en Asturias, Cantabria, León, Segovia, Soria y Navarra.

Mapa significativo elaborado por la AEMET el 18/03/2018 válido para el 19/03/2018 de 12 a 24 horas. EFE

Hasta 41 provincias de 16 comunidades autónomas estarán este lunes bajo aviso naranja o amarillo por riesgos derivados principalmente por el viento y las nevadas, según informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).

Las principales complicaciones, las de aviso naranja, están relacionadas con las nevadas en Asturias, Cantabria, León, Segovia, Soria y Navarra. También con fenómenos costeros en Almería, que tiene aviso naranja por viento del oeste y suroeste de fuerza 8 y olas de 4 metros durante la tarde.

En lo que respecta a los avisos amarillos, en Andalucía serán por fenómenos costeros en Cádiz, Granada y Málaga, mientras que por viento lo estarán Almería, Granada y Jaén.

En Aragón, la nieve mantendrá en aviso a las tres provincias.

En Castilla-La Mancha, Albacete, Cuenca y Guadalajara tienen aviso amarillo por nevadas, y Albacete, Ciudad Real y Toledo por viento.

Todas las provincias de Castilla y León menos Zamora tienen aviso por nieve, mientras que por viento lo comparten todas a excepción de Burgos y Soria.

Las cuatro provincias catalanas tiene aviso amarillo por nieve. A ellos se suman los de fenómenos costeros en Girona y Tarragona, y por viento en esta última provincia.

En Madrid, la nieve y el viento tendrán a la comunidad en aviso amarillo por nevadas.

En la Comunidad Valenciana son Castellón (nieve y viento) y Valencia (viento) las provincias que se encuentran en aviso amarillo.

En Extremadura, el viento afectará a Badajoz y Cáceres. Esta última provincia tiene además aviso por nieve.

La nieve provoca los avisos en las provincias gallegas del interior (Lugo y Ourense), y el viento y los fenómenos costeros en Ibiza y Formentera (Baleares).

En La Rioja las nevadas tienen a la región en aviso amarillo este lunes, como ocurre en las tres provincias vascas. En Euskadi, Bizkaia y Gipuzkoa suman las alertas por riesgos derivados de fenómenos costeros.

Además de la nieve, Asturias tiene avisos por viento y mala mar, y en la región de Murcia, la nieve y el viento mantendrán a la región en aviso amarillo.

Según la graduación de Aemet, con la alerta naranja existe un riesgo meteorológico importante, fenómenos meteorológicos no habituales y con cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, mientras que con la amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.

