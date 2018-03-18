Los Mossos rescatan a una adolescente que se colgó de una viga en una azotea en Barcelona para hacerse una foto

Los Mossos d'Esquadra y la Guardia Urbana han rescatado a una adolescente de 14 años que se había colgado de una viga que sobresalía del tejado de un edificio de ocho plantas en Barcelona mientras un compañero suyo le estaba haciendo una foto, ha informado la policía catalana en un comunicado este domingo.
Los hechos sucedieron el 11 de marzo, cuando la adolescente se había sentado en la barandilla del tejado para colgarse de una viga pensando que podría volver a la azotea sin problemas, pero le fallaron las fuerzas y decidió deslizarse hasta la cornisa de la fachada.
La policía acudió al edificio tras recibir el aviso del incidente y subieron a la azotea para rescatar a la adolescente, que al darse cuenta que no podía volver a la azotea y que su amigo no la podía ayudar, estaba muy nerviosa ante el riesgo que tenía de poder caer.
Los agentes la cogieron por las manos y la rescataron a pulso llevándola hasta el interior de la azotea, y un equipo del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) la atendió por heridas leves en los brazos.
Los Mossos se pusieron en contacto con los familiares de la joven, en poco rato llegaron al lugar de los hechos y se la llevaron a su casa.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
