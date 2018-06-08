Muere una mujer en una explosión por una fuga de gas en su casa de Las Palmas

Una mujer ha fallecido y un hombre, su marido, ha sufrido quemaduras de carácter grave en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria al producirse una deflagración en su vivienda debido a un escape de gas butano, según han informado el 112 y los Bomberos.
"Ha sido una deflagración por un escape de gas. Se está investigando si ha sido fortuito o provocado", ha precisado el jefe de los bomberos de la ciudad, José Antonio Nóbrega, en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación en el mismo lugar de los hechos.
El accidente ocurrió sobre las 10.09 horas, en una vivienda situada en la calle La Felicidad, un pasaje de escaleras del barrio de San Roque.
Los servicios de socorro consideran que la mujer, de 40 años, perdió la vida prácticamente en el acto, al ser alcanzada de lleno por la onda de la deflagración.
Su marido, que solo vestía en ese momento un pantalón corto, ha sufrido quemaduras de segundo y tercer grado en el 50 por ciento del cuerpo y ha sido evacuado en estado grave al hospital.
Los bomberos han comprobado ya que las viviendas de la zona no presentan ningún riesgo, porque el recipiente metálico de la bombona no llegó a estallar, sino solo el gas que se había acumulado en el punto donde se produjo la ignición.
El Cuerpo Nacional de Policía ha abierto ya una investigación sobre lo ocurrido, bajo supervisión del juzgado de guardia en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
