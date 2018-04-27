Un muerto y seis heridos al incendiarse un piso en el centro de Barcelona

Los Bomberos de Barcelona han informado que ha muerto una persona y hay seis heridos leves en un incendio producido este viernes en el número 16 de la Plaça del Pedró del barrio del Raval de Barcelona, y han indicado que éste ya ha sido extinguido.
En un apunte en Twitter, los Bomberos han señalado que las seis personas heridas han sido atendidas por inhalación de humo y que se han desplazado ocho de sus dotaciones a la zona junto con operativos de la Guardia Urbana y cuatro unidades terrestres del SEM.
Fuentes del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona han informado que el incendio ha comenzado a las 19.30 horas y se ha extinguido alrededor de las 20.45, y han detallado que se ha iniciado en el segundo piso y que se ha propagado al tercero, pero han remarcado que no se ha quemado todo el edificio.
Han especificado que la persona fallecida ha sido por inhalación de humo y que, de las seis personas heridas leves, dos han sido atendidas en el mismo lugar y que las cuatro restantes han sido trasladas a hospitales.
Las mismas fuentes han indicado que, además de las tareas de ventilación, los bomberos están realizando un reconocimiento técnico del edificio para comprobar si no se han producido daños en su estructura, y no han podido concretar aún las causas que lo han originado.
