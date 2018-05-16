Dos personas han fallecido este miércoles por la mañana tras accidentarse el ultraligero en el que viajaban en una zona cercana al aeropuerto de La Seu d'Urgell (Lleida).
Según han informado los Bomberos de la Generalitat, el aparato se ha accidentado alrededor de las 11:00 horas por causas que todavía se desconocen. Para esclarecer las causas del siniestro los Mossos d'Esquadra han activado la Unidad Técnica de Seguridad Aérea, que se hará cargo de la investigación.
Según los Bomberos, el aviso se ha recibido a las 10:49 horas y hasta el lugar de los hechos se han trasladado seis dotaciones de los bomberos con efectivos del Grupo de Actuaciones Especiales (GRAE), tres unidades del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM), efectivos de los Mossos, Guardia Civil y los Bomberos de Andorra, así como personal del aeropuerto.
Los Mossos también han procedido a las tareas judiciales para poder llevar a cabo el levantamiento de los cadáveres.
Siguiendo el protocolo, la Dirección General de Protección Civil, ha activado en situación de prealerta el Plan especial para emergencias aeronáuticas en Catalunya, AEROCAT, en previsión de posibles dificultades a la hora de gestionar la situación de emergencia.
