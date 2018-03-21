Un niño, de 3 años, tuvo que ser evacuado con urgencia el martes por la tarde de Ceuta a la Península después de haber sido mordido por un perro pastor alemán en la cara, temiendo los médicos por la pérdida de movilidad del menor.
Según informaron a Efe fuentes sanitarias y policiales, el suceso se produjo en las inmediaciones del acuartelamiento de González Tablas del Grupo de Regulares cuando el niño, por causas no precisadas, fue mordido por un perro de la raza pastor alemán.
El niño fue trasladado al Hospital Universitario donde fue atendido de heridas profundas en el cuero cabelludo y una parte de la cara como consecuencia de la mordedura del animal.
Según dijeron a Efe fuentes del Instituto Nacional de Gestión Sanitaria (INGESA), aunque no se teme por su vida, los médicos ordenaron la evacuación al temer por la movilidad de la parte de la cara afectada porque ha dañado el nervio facial.
El niño tuvo que ser evacuado en barco hasta Algeciras (Cádiz) para su posterior traslado al Hospital Virgen de la Macarena de Sevilla, donde será atendido.
Los primeros en acudir al lugar de los hechos fueron los agentes de la Policía Local, que fueron requeridos mientras patrullaban por la zona por unos vecinos.
Los agentes activaron el protocolo para estos casos, derivándose la intervención a Sanidad Animal, que inmediatamente procedieron a poner en cuarentena al animal.
Al mismo tiempo, se levantó acta al propietario por no tener censado al animal y por otras infracciones administrativas mientras que paralelamente se instruyeron diligencias por un delito grave de lesiones en las dependencias de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de la Policía Nacional.
