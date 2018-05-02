Trapero alertó a Interior de que el uso de la fuerza el 1-O violaría las órdenes judiciales
El major de los Mossos d'Esquadra advirtió a Pérez de los Cobos (nombrado por el Gobierno máximo responsable policial en Catalunya para impedir el referéndum), en la Junta de Seguridad previa al 1-O, de que saldrían a la calle dos millones de personas y que el auto judicial les obligaba a "preservar la convivencia y no causar un daño mayor al que se pretende evitar". De los Cobos dijo estar de acuerdo con ese planteamiento, pero tres días después lanzó antidisturbios contra los votantes.
España responde "sin pruebas" a una denuncia por tortura policial ante la ONU
El Ministerio de Justicia señala al Comité de Tortura de la ONU que “no hubo agresión por parte de la Policía”, a pesar de que la víctima, una joven cordobesa, tenía la nariz rota al finalizar su detención en comisaría.
Las reclamaciones del 1 de mayo: feminismo, mejores empleos y pensiones dignas
Bajo el lema 'Tiempo de ganar. Igualdad. Mejor empleo. Mayores salarios. Pensiones dignas', los sindicatos han tomado las calles de más de 70 ciudades españolas para luchar contra la creciente precariedad y desigualdad laboral.
Las guitarras Gibson, en bancarrota
El fabricante llega a un acuerdo con sus acreedores para mantener su actividad. La firma tenía que afrontar una deuda en bonos del orden de 375 millones de dólares.
El Madrid elimina al Bayern y jugará su tercera final consecutiva de Champions
Duelo grandioso entre dos equipos educados para atacar, que sufren sin balón, con un Real Madrid sin la capacidad para anestesiar el duelo y que jugó a la ruleta con el Bayern.
