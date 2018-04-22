Las amenazas de Interior no evitan una gran pitada al himno en la final de la Copa del Rey
Miles de aficionados han protestado con una sonora pitada al himno de España durante la celebración del final de la Copa del Rey entre el Sevilla y el Barcelona que se celebra este sábado en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano en Madrid.
El juicio contra los jóvenes de Altsasu deja en evidencia varias irregularidades
Declaraciones de un testigo que en realidad nunca se hicieron, incongruencias sobre la vestimenta que llevaba uno de los acusados… Las sesiones celebradas en la Audiencia Nacional ofrecieron un cúmulo de pruebas que cuestionan las actuaciones realizadas en el procedimiento.
¿Quién dejó morir a los cerdos del Ebro?
La mortandad de animales de abasto en las crecidas del río saca a la luz el limbo de responsabilidades en el sistema de granjas por integración que predomina en el porcino, mientras la Guardia Civil investiga lo ocurrido en Villafranca y la comunidad toma medidas contra una empresa del sector.
Archivado un caso de supuestos miembros de Anonymous tras seis años de calvario judicial
Una vez más, una espectacular redada contra Anonymous termina en nada. El archivo judicial llega con años de retraso mientras los acusados pasan por un viacrucis de detenciones, calabozos, esperas y pérdida de empleo. Todo para nada.
