Noticias de hoy Un año del 'nuevo' Sánchez: del intento de unidad con Podemos, a apoyar al PP en el 155 y otras noticias de este lunes, 21 de mayo de 2017

Cinco noticias que no puedes perderte este lunes, 21 de mayo de 2017

El líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez. - EFE

Un año del 'nuevo' Sánchez: del intento de unidad con Podemos, a apoyar al PP en el 155

El partido internamente está mas tranquilo, aunque no faltan acusaciones de que se está haciendo una purga con quienes apoyaron a Susana Díaz.

La Corte de Sánchez: los hombres y las mujeres que más influyen en el líder del PSOE

Lastra, Ábalos, Calvo y Vara configuran en este primer año lo que podría considerarse su equipo de confianza más cercano.

Amelia Tiganus: “A una puta se la fabrica destruyendo su humanidad”

Entre el 65 y el 95% de las mujeres en prostitución sufrieron abusos sexuales en la infancia, lo que las convierte en un foco clave para los proxenetas por su situación de vulnerabilidad. La mayoría de ellas desarrollan estrés postraumático y depresiones crónicas.

Grupos ultras avivan la campaña de acoso contra Iglesias y Montero por la compra de su casa

Las juventudes del grupo ultraderechista VOX cuelgan en la fachada de la vivienda una pancarta con el lema 'Welcome Refugees & Ocupas' para "ayudar en la decoración del nuevo casoplón". Mientras, convocan en Facebook un evento para realizar una "barbacoa" como "inauguración de la casa" al que se han sumado cerca de 80.000 personas.

Venezuela vota bajo la sombra de la abstención y de la profunda crisis económica

Las primeras horas de las elecciones presidenciales en Venezuela se han saldado con poca afluencia de electores a las urnas. Nicolás Maduro se enfrenta a tres aspirantes (Henri Falcón, Javier Bertucci y Reinaldo Quijada) y al llamamiento a abstenerse de buena parte de la oposición. El país sufre una grave crisis económica y de inflación.

