Noticias de hoy El control al migrante se instala en el primer mundo al calor del populismo patriótico y otras noticias que no puedes perderte este domingo, 1 de abril de 2018

Una selección de las noticias que no puedes dejar de leer este domingo, 1 de abril de 2018

Migrantes y refugiados en una estación de Macedonia.- AFP

El control al migrante se instala en el primer mundo al calor del populismo patriótico

La libre circulación de personas está amenazada. EEUU expulsa a residentes extranjeros, Reino Unido deja sin derechos a ciudadanos no británicos, Europa cierra sus fronteras y prioriza las expulsiones a los rescates de inmigrantes.

Lidia Falcón: "Tú no derrotas al poder así, con una fiesta o una manifestación"

La histórica fundadora del Partido Feminista responde ácida a las celebraciones del pasado 8M: “Como militantes no sirven, su feminismo es una juerga”

Un vídeo muestra cómo un palestino muere por un tiro en la espalda de los soldados israelíes durante los disturbios de Gaza

Abed el-Fatah Abed e-Nabi huía corriendo de la zona fronteriza con un neumático en la mano cuando recibió el disparo.

Puigdemont: "Que todo el mundo lo tenga claro: no claudicaré, no renunciaré"

El expresidente de la Generalitat envía un mensaje de Twitter, a través de su equipo, desde la cárcel de Neumünster

Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias serán padres de mellizos

La portavoz del grupo parlamentario Unidos Podemos lo ha hecho público en su cuenta de Facebook.

