Te proponemos cinco noticias para empezar bien informado hoy, lunes 16 de abril de 2018.
Ferraz actuará con contundencia si se prueba ilegalidad en el PSPV
La dirección del PSOE tomará medidas internas si hay responsabilidades, aunque el caso esté prescrito por la Justicia.
Un exsenador del PP sigue cobrando de las Cortes pese a ser socio de tres empresas
El Congreso de los diputados paga la seguridad social al exdiputado, exsenador y exalcalde de Ourense, Manuel Cabezas Enríquez, por “no tener actividad profesional”, siendo empresario y habiendo tenido más de 21 cargos como presidente, consejero y administrador único en más de 12 empresas, según unos informes a los que ha tenido acceso Público.
Podemos da por cerrado el sistema de primarias en Madrid tras aceptar los términos de Errejón
Según han informado a Público fuentes de la formación morada, ya ha votado el suficiente número de personas para que se apruebe el reglamento, con lo que la dirección de Podemos Madrid da por cerrada la negociación que se abrió entre la dirección y el más que presumible candidato.
Más de 300.000 personas piden en Barcelona la libertad de los presos independentistas
"Cada vez somos más los que pedimos una solución política y no represiva", afirman los organizadores de la manifestación unitaria y multitudinaria que ha tenido lugar este domingo en la capital catalana, convocada por entidades soberanistas, sindicatos y asociaciones culturales, profesionales y vecinales.
Miles de jubilados vuelven a tomar las calles por unas pensiones dignas
Más de cien ciudades por toda España se han llenado una vez más de una marea de pensionistas que reclaman su derecho a unas prestaciones revalorizadas respecto al IPC y por encima de la subida del 0,25 %.
