Noticias de hoy La Fundación Francisco Franco reclama un nuevo "alzamiento" y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, jueves 19 de julio de 2018

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este jueves, 19 de julio de 2018.

Decenas de personas realizan el saludo fascista en el Valle de los Caídos este domingo. (JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO | EFE)

La Fundación Francisco Franco reclama un nuevo "alzamiento"

Busca apoyos para que "uno de los grandes alzamientos en España se vuelva a respetar, valorar y restaurar".

Un nuevo Estatut para Catalunya: el brindis al sol de Sánchez que llevaría años de proceso

Fue la misma propuesta que le hizo el presidente a ERC en el 2016 y que rechazaron los republicanos. El Gobierno sólo trabaja en evitar, a través de la aprobación de leyes orgánicas, la inconstitucionalidad de varios artículos declarada por el TC.

El Gobierno andaluz aplicará la Ley de Memoria si la Macarena no retira voluntariamente los restos de Queipo

La hermandad, que se ha comprometido a cumplir con la "legalidad vigente", estudia llevar los restos a un columbario.

Suráfrica y el mundo celebran la memoria de Nelson Mandela en su centenario

Los homenajes no terminan este miércoles. Al menos en su país de origen continuarán hasta diciembre.

El abogado de Juana Rivas tras el juicio: "Hay ciertos motivos para el optimismo"

La fiscalía se ratifica en la petición de cinco años de prisión por dos delitos de sustracción de menores y otros seis de inhabilitación de la patria potestad, y añade otro de desobediencia, que no supone un incremento de las penas.

