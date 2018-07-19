Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este jueves, 19 de julio de 2018.
La Fundación Francisco Franco reclama un nuevo "alzamiento"
Busca apoyos para que "uno de los grandes alzamientos en España se vuelva a respetar, valorar y restaurar".
Un nuevo Estatut para Catalunya: el brindis al sol de Sánchez que llevaría años de proceso
Fue la misma propuesta que le hizo el presidente a ERC en el 2016 y que rechazaron los republicanos. El Gobierno sólo trabaja en evitar, a través de la aprobación de leyes orgánicas, la inconstitucionalidad de varios artículos declarada por el TC.
El Gobierno andaluz aplicará la Ley de Memoria si la Macarena no retira voluntariamente los restos de Queipo
La hermandad, que se ha comprometido a cumplir con la "legalidad vigente", estudia llevar los restos a un columbario.
Suráfrica y el mundo celebran la memoria de Nelson Mandela en su centenario
Los homenajes no terminan este miércoles. Al menos en su país de origen continuarán hasta diciembre.
El abogado de Juana Rivas tras el juicio: "Hay ciertos motivos para el optimismo"
La fiscalía se ratifica en la petición de cinco años de prisión por dos delitos de sustracción de menores y otros seis de inhabilitación de la patria potestad, y añade otro de desobediencia, que no supone un incremento de las penas.
