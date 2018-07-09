Público
Noticias de hoy El Gobierno se encomienda a Junqueras para el deshielo en Catalunya y otras cuatro noticias que no puedes perderte este lunes, 9 de julio de 2018

Una selección de las noticias que no puedes dejar de leer este lunes, 9 de julio de 2018.

Los presidentes de la Generalitat y del Gobierno, Quim Torra y Pedro Sánchez, se reúnen este lunes por primera vez desde que ambos accedieron a sus cargos. / EFE.

El Gobierno se encomienda a Oriol Junqueras para pasar de la glaciación al deshielo en Catalunya

El gran éxito de la reunión entre Sánchez y Torra es que se celebre y que reabra el diálogo, aunque sea de sordos.

Sánchez y Torra se reúnen con el referéndum imposible sobre la mesa

El Gobierno prepara una "propuesta de Estado" para Catalunya, dejando a un lado el referéndum. Prometerá un amplio paquete de inversiones en los próximos Presupuestos, cuyo grueso será para el corredor del Mediterráneo. La Generalitat planteará como punto clave del encuentro el derecho a la autodeterminación de Catalunya y un posible referéndum, una puerta que el Ejecutivo central considera cerrada. El acuerdo de mínimos que se prevé: recuperar el diálogo institucional.

El Valle de los Caídos y Billy el Niño: consensos y desencuentros entre PSOE e IU para reformar la Ley de Memoria

Los dos partidos han presentado una propuesta para reformar la Ley de Memoria Histórica de 2007 con la principal diferencia de si es posible juzgar o no a torturadores como Billy el Niño. Las negociaciones entre ambos partidos comienzan esta semana.

Picardo, dispuesto a dar "pasos históricos" si hay otra disposición de Sánchez sobre Gibraltar

El ministro principal del Peñón quiere buscar soluciones conjuntas ante el Brexit y para los 13.500 personas que viven en España y trabajan en el Peñón

La primera fase del operativo en Tailandia se cierra con cuatro menores rescatados

Las autoridades confirman el buen estado de los pequeños, que han sido trasladados al hospital y el "éxito" de la operación. Todavía quedan dentro ocho menores y un adulto. Las labores de rescate se reanudará en unas horas.

