El Gobierno se encomienda a Oriol Junqueras para pasar de la glaciación al deshielo en Catalunya
El gran éxito de la reunión entre Sánchez y Torra es que se celebre y que reabra el diálogo, aunque sea de sordos.
Sánchez y Torra se reúnen con el referéndum imposible sobre la mesa
El Gobierno prepara una "propuesta de Estado" para Catalunya, dejando a un lado el referéndum. Prometerá un amplio paquete de inversiones en los próximos Presupuestos, cuyo grueso será para el corredor del Mediterráneo. La Generalitat planteará como punto clave del encuentro el derecho a la autodeterminación de Catalunya y un posible referéndum, una puerta que el Ejecutivo central considera cerrada. El acuerdo de mínimos que se prevé: recuperar el diálogo institucional.
El Valle de los Caídos y Billy el Niño: consensos y desencuentros entre PSOE e IU para reformar la Ley de Memoria
Los dos partidos han presentado una propuesta para reformar la Ley de Memoria Histórica de 2007 con la principal diferencia de si es posible juzgar o no a torturadores como Billy el Niño. Las negociaciones entre ambos partidos comienzan esta semana.
Picardo, dispuesto a dar "pasos históricos" si hay otra disposición de Sánchez sobre Gibraltar
El ministro principal del Peñón quiere buscar soluciones conjuntas ante el Brexit y para los 13.500 personas que viven en España y trabajan en el Peñón
La primera fase del operativo en Tailandia se cierra con cuatro menores rescatados
Las autoridades confirman el buen estado de los pequeños, que han sido trasladados al hospital y el "éxito" de la operación. Todavía quedan dentro ocho menores y un adulto. Las labores de rescate se reanudará en unas horas.
