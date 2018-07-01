Público
Noticias de hoy El Gobierno permite al Open Arms llevar a Barcelona a los 59 rescatados frente a Libia y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 1 de julio de 2018

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este domingo, 1 de julio de 2018

Imagen de la embarcación rescatada frente a las costas libias por el barco Open Arms.- PROACTIVA OPEN ARMS

El Gobierno permite al Open Arms llevar a Barcelona a los 59 rescatados frente a Libia

La ONG española pidió permiso para dirigirse a un puerto español tras la negativa de Malta e Italia a abrirles sus puertos. Tras el ofrecimiento de la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, el Ejecutivo ha autorizado la entrada del buque. El ministro del Interior Italiano, Matteo Salvini, acusa a las ONG de ser una "mafia" y de no haber dejado a los guardacostas libios que se hicieran cargo del rescate.

El consejo de Informativos de RTVE niega haber hecho lista alguna de candidatos a presidir el ente público

Los sindicatos también lo niegan. Se desconoce, por tanto, la procedencia de la supuesta lista de nombres entregada por Moncloa a Unidos Podemos.

Votar en el país de la guerra sin trincheras

México acude el domingo a las urnas tras la campaña más sangrienta de su historia. Al menos 133 políticos han sido asesinados. Desde que el expresidente Felipe Calderón declaró la “guerra al narco”, más de 260.000 personas han sido asesinadas y 36.000 están desaparecidas.

Así se margina a la mujer en los festivales

Solo 13% de los artistas que actúan en los diez festivales del país con más asistentes son bandas y solistas femeninas. Las mujeres también están representadas en los grupos mixtos, pero solo representan otro 13%. El 74% son hombres.

Nueve heridos en un tiroteo durante la gran marcha por los menores asesinados en las protestas de Nicaragua

Testigos del tiroteo afirmaron que el ataque fue perpetrado por un grupo de hombres encapuchados que estaban escondidos en una propiedad privada que había sido invadida en la víspera por unos 20 sujetos fuertemente armados

