Noticias de hoy Guindos irá al BCE sin sanear la banca y otras cuatro noticias que no debes perderte este lunes, 26 de febrero

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este lunes, 26 de febrero de 2018.

Luis de Guindos en la sesion de control del Ejecutivoó

Luis de Guindos durante una sesión de control del Gobierno.

Guindos irá al BCE sin sanear la banca: aún hay 131.400 millones de activos tóxicos

El primer halcón del futuro BCE defendió su cargo como vicepresidente de la autoridad monetaria europea por su “experiencia”, el respeto “a la independencia” de la institución y por ser el artífice de un “saneamiento financiero sin igual”. Los números sobre calidad crediticia en España no concuerdan con la revelación del aún ministro de Economía español de su dogma de fe ante los eurodiputados.

Cacerolada de miles de personas en Barcelona contra el rey

Hay cinco heridos leves y un detenido tras las protestas ante el Palau de la Música. Los centenares de independentistas han cantado consignas como "No tenemos miedo", "Fuera las fuerzas de ocupación" y "Somos república", además de hacer ruidos con silbatos y cacerolas.

La obra censurada por ARCO será presentada este lunes en Madrid

Santiago Sierra presentará la obra 'Presos políticos en la España contemporánea' en la Fundación de Estudios Literarios Anselmo Lorenzo. El jueves lo hará en València.

Condenados a 8 meses de cárcel dos hombres que dieron una paliza a un gay al grito de "maricón de mierda" en Madrid

Las magistradas consideran probado que los acusados golpearon hace un año al adolescente exclusivamente por ser gay.

Interior inaugura la cárcel que convirtió en un CIE improvisado y donde murió el argelino Bouderbala

El centro penitenciario de Archidona será inaugurado este lunes. Funcionarios de prisiones han convocado una protesta en las puertas del centro para denunciar la precariedad laboral que sufren.

