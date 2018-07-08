Público
NOTICIAS DE HOY Los militantes aportan a los partidos siete veces menos de lo que estos declaran y otras cuatro noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 8 de julio de 2018

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este domingo, 8 de julio de 2018

Los partidos políticos declaran cuotas y donaciones por casi 30 millones y los ciudadanos declaran menos de cuatro.

Los militantes aportan a los partidos siete veces menos de lo que estos declaran

Los datos de Hacienda revelan cómo ni siquiera la mitad de los miembros que las formaciones políticas declaran tener se deducen en el IRPF las cuotas, y que declaran aportaciones por solo 3,8 millones cuando las direcciones aseguran recibir más de 23 al año.

Los policías de la Masacre de Sanfermines acumulan 40 años de absoluta impunidad

El 8 de julio de 1978, las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado, con Martín Villa como ministro de Interior, dispararon contra una multitud en la Plaza de Toros de Pamplona. Hubo un joven asesinado y 150 heridos. Los datos de lo ocurrido siguen siendo escondidos por el Estado.

La bisexualidad también es un orgullo

Dos años después de haber dedicado la celebración del Orgullo LGTBI a visibilizar esta orientación sexual, el colectivo reivindica que todavía quedan cosas por hacer, estereotipos que derrocar y una batalla pendiente contra la desinformación.

El Gobierno y los partidos (salvo el PP) dan un paso al frente en la marcha del Orgullo

Por primera vez, a la cabecera de la manifestación han acudido dos ministros. Junto a ellos, la vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra; el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera; la diputada de Podemos Sofía Castañón y los secretarios generales de CCOO y UGT.

Nace 'La Molinera', un centro okupado para los vecinos de Valladolid

Activistas sociales abren las puertas de un nuevo Centro Social en un emblemático edificio pucelano que albergó hace más de cien años la fabrica de harina 'La Perla'.

