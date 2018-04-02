Público
Noticias de hoy El PP pierde 600.000 votos de pensionistas y la mayoría absoluta entre los jubilados y otras noticias que no puedes perderte este lunes 2 de abril de 2018

Una recopilación de las noticias que no puedes perderte este lunes 2 de abril de 2018

VOTANTES DE MÁS DE 65 AÑOS: Evolución del porcentaje de votos válidos en las elecciones generales de 2011, 2015 y 2016, con la última estimación de sondeos de JM&A.

El PP pierde 600.000 votos de pensionistas y ya no tiene mayoría absoluta entre jubilados

En sólo año y medio de segundo mandato de Rajoy, el Partido Popular ha caído siete puntos entre los electores de más de 65 años, según las estimaciones para 'Público' del gabinete demoscópico Jaime Miquel y Asociados (JM&A), con lo que pierde por vez primera su abrumadora superioridad en el segmento de los votantes de la tercera edad. El gran beneficiado de este hundimiento acelerado del PP es Ciudadanos, que en este periodo ha ganado más de 700.000 votantes jubilados.

El nuevo líder de Hogar Social Toledo fue condenado por dar una paliza a un joven con "cinturones claveteados"

La organización ultraderechista Hogar Social ha abierto una nueva sucursal en Toledo. Su líder es Luis Zarza, que fue condenado en 2016 por un delito de lesiones cometido en 2014 junto a otras dos personas en Zaragoza.

El feminismo que quiere cambiar nuestras ciudades

El urbanismo de género, iniciado en los años 90, se abre paso en Madrid y Barcelona para corregir el sesgo masculino que ha priorizado las políticas de planificación urbana.

Muere el dictador de Guatemala Ríos Montt, en pleno proceso judicial por genocidio

El general golpista entre 1982 y 1983, quien estaba siendo juzgado por las matanzas de miles de indígenas ixiles, ha fallecido de un infarto en su casa a los 91 años.

El pobre paro de los autónomos: inferior al salario mínimo y al umbral de la pobreza

Las mutuas rechazan casi la mitad de las menos de 4.000 solicitudes de subsidio por cese de actividad que les llegan cada año, la mayoría por no aportar toda la prolija documentación que se requiere, y las aprobadas suman una cuantía media de 720 euros durante menos de diez meses

