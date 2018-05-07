El partido de Rajoy argumenta que no compartirán mesa en esa ponencia parlamentaria “mientras participen partidos que no condenan el terrorismo”, en relación a EH Bildu. La mayoría del Parlamento vasco no comparte esa posición y seguirá adelante con sus trabajos.

Manuel Blanco, Julio Latorre y José Enrique Rodríguez, de la ONG ProemAid, comparecen ante un tribunal griego desde este lunes por el rescate de una balsa que no hallaron el 14 de enero de 2016.

Si bien el Comité Electoral es, según los estatutos del partido, el órgano encargado de acordar y aprobar las presidencias de las Comunidades Autónomas, pocos dudan de que el nombre escogido saldrá directamente del dedo del presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PP, Mariano Rajoy.

El joven presidente francés apuesta por una batería de reformas neoliberales y un estilo personalista durante su primer año en el Elíseo.



El economista Daniel Raventós trata de demostrar la viabilidad de una prestación incondicional equivalente al umbral de la pobreza en España: 622,5 euros mensuales.