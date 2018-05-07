Público
Noticias de hoy El PP seguirá sin acudir al foro de Memoria y Convivencia pese a que ETA ya no existe y otras cuatro noticia de este lunes, 7 de mayo

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este lunes, 7 de mayo de 2018.

El presidente del PP vasco, Alfonso Alonso, pasa ante el lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu a su llegada al salón de plenos del Parlamento Vasco. EFE/David Aguilar

El PP seguirá sin acudir al foro de Memoria y Convivencia pese a que ETA ya no existe

El partido de Rajoy argumenta que no compartirán mesa en esa ponencia parlamentaria “mientras participen partidos que no condenan el terrorismo”, en relación a EH Bildu. La mayoría del Parlamento vasco no comparte esa posición y seguirá adelante con sus trabajos.

Los bomberos españoles, antes de su juicio en Lesbos: "No quieren que haya testigos de la miseria y horror en el mar"

Manuel Blanco, Julio Latorre y José Enrique Rodríguez, de la ONG ProemAid, comparecen ante un tribunal griego desde este lunes por el rescate de una balsa que no hallaron el 14 de enero de 2016.

Rajoy decide quien será el 'parche' en Madrid hasta las elecciones de 2019

Si bien el Comité Electoral es, según los estatutos del partido, el órgano encargado de acordar y aprobar las presidencias de las Comunidades Autónomas, pocos dudan de que el nombre escogido saldrá directamente del dedo del presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PP, Mariano Rajoy.

Macron se consolida como "el presidente de los ricos"

El joven presidente francés apuesta por una batería de reformas neoliberales y un estilo personalista durante su primer año en el Elíseo.

Daniel Raventós: "Teniendo en cuenta la evasión fiscal, financiar la renta básica sería cosa de niños

El economista Daniel Raventós trata de demostrar la viabilidad de una prestación incondicional equivalente al umbral de la pobreza en España: 622,5 euros mensuales.

