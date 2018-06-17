Sánchez e Iglesias se reunieron en secreto para valorar una agenda legislativa común
El presidente invitó al líder de Podemos el pasado jueves a La Moncloa. Ninguna de las partes dan información sobre lo negociado, aunque sí hay algunas claves para entender la reunión: al día siguiente el Ejecutivo levantó el veto a 16 propuestas de Podemos en el Congreso e Iglesias ofreció a su partido como principal socio del Gobierno.
Radiografía del aborto en América Latina: con Argentina, solo en dos países será legal
Las estadísticas revelan que la legalización del aborto reduce las muertes maternas. El Código Penal de Argentina penaliza con hasta cuatro años de cárcel a la mujer que realice un aborto. El próximo 27 de junio se votará la Ley IVE en el Senado.
¿Qué falta ahora para que el aborto sea legal en Argentina?
Pese a la histórica votación en el Congreso, la victoria es sólo un paso del proceso. La Ley IVE necesita el apoyo de dos tercios en el Senado, pero aún puede ser vetada por Macri
Dos Italias frente al Mediterráneo
Con el ultraderechista Matteo Salvini como nuevo ministro del Interior que actúa también como titular de Exteriores, Italia está viviendo su propia “era Trump”.
El Gobierno dará un permiso de residencia de un mes a los rescatados del Aquarius
Se trata de una medida especial que ha anunciado el ministro de Fomento. En ese periodo podrán solicitar protección internacional, aunque después se aplicará la legalidad vigente en materia de extranjería, que podría implicar expedientes de devolución e internamiento en CIE para quienes no reúnan los requisitos.
