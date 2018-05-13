Cuarenta invitados a una primera comunión agreden a nueve guardias civiles en Algeciras

Nueve agentes del Grupo de Acción Rápida (GAR) de la Guardia Civil, que estaban fuera de servicio, resultaron ayer heridos al ser agredidos por un grupo de personas que celebraban una comunión e Algeciras (Cádiz) y que les esperaron cuando los agentes salían de comer.
Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han explicado que el suceso tuvo lugar en torno a las 18.00 horas cuando dos sargentos y siete guardias del GAR, que ese día no tenían servicio, salieron de comer de un restaurante de la barriada costera El Rinconcillo de Algeciras.
Cuando los agentes se dirigían al aparcamiento, alrededor de cuarenta personas que estaban celebrando una comunión se enfrentaron a ellos y con botellas rotas, piedras, maceteros y bates de béisbol, agredieron a los agentes, que recibieron numerosas patadas y golpes.
Ante esta situación, uno de los guardias decidió hacer uso de su arma reglamentaria y efectuó tres disparos disuasorios al aire para que los agresores se disolvieran y los agentes pudieran replegarse.
Hasta el lugar acudieron agentes de la Policía Nacional, con competencias en esta ciudad gaditana, quienes se han hecho cargo de la investigación para esclarecer el suceso y la posible vinculación de los agresores con organizaciones de narcotráfico.
Ocho de los nueve guardias tuvieron que recibir asistencia sanitaria en una clínica del municipio así como uno de los agresores, que presentaba un elevado estado de embriaguez y tuvo que ser evacuado al Hospital Punta Europa de Algeciras. Todos los agentes ya han sido dados de alta, indican las fuentes.
Efectivos de los GAR llevan un tiempo destinados en el campo de Gibraltar para combatir a los grupos de narcotráfico de la zona, donde en los últimos meses se han producido ya varios tiroteos con delincuentes cuya agresividad denuncian varias asociaciones de la guardia civil, que piden más medios humanos y materiales.
