La Policía Nacional ha detenido este martes a dos menores de 17 años por su presunta implicación en la agresión sexual de una menor de 16 años en Jaén, hechos por los que ayer, lunes, ya fue detenido otro joven de 21 años.
Según han informado fuentes de la Policía Nacional, los dos detenidos se encuentran en dependencias policiales donde se les está tomando declaración.
El joven de 21 años detenido el lunes tiene además antecedentes penales por hechos similares y fue detenido el año pasado por un intento de agresión sexual en el Parque de la Alameda de Jaén.
Todavía se busca a otros dos jóvenes identificados por la Policía y se espera que sean detenidos en las próximas horas.
Los hechos ocurrieron el sábado a las cinco de la tarde en una céntrica calle de Jaén, el Paseo de la Estación, cuando al parecer los cinco jóvenes introdujeron a la chica en un portal agrediéndola, pero sin llegar a consumar la violación por los gritos proferidos por ella.
Los hechos, según señaló ayer, lunes, en declaraciones a los periodistas en Huelva el delegado del Gobierno en Andalucía, Antonio Sanz, se encuentran en manos del Juzgado de Instrucción 4 de Jaén, que es el que estaba de guardia cuando entró la denuncia presentada por la menor y su madre.
