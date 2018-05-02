Ocho dotaciones de bomberos de la Comunidad de Madrid trabajan para extinguir el incendio que se ha declarado en el Palacio de Osuna de Aranjuez, un edificio del siglo XVII abandonado cuya cubierta de madera se ha visto afectada, sin tener que lamentar heridos.
Los equipos de bomberos trabajan para extinguir el incendio tras haber conseguido cortar el avance del fuego, que se extendió por la cubierta de madera del palacio y amenazaba con propagarse al resto de viviendas, según ha informado a Europa Press un portavoz de Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112.
A pesar de que se ha conseguido cortar el avance del fuego, iniciado en torno a las 20.45 horas en el edificio deshabitado en el centro de Aranjuez, las llamas han afectado a una vivienda colindante, por lo que se ha procedido al desalojo de un total de tres contiguas.
El Palacio de Osuna, que data del siglo XVIII, es un edificio neoclásico de 1.500 metros cuadrados declarado Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC) por la Comunidad de Madrid y se sitúa en la Calle Príncipe de la localidad.
Por el momento no se han producido heridos aunque el Summa mantiene un equipo preventivo en la zona, ya que el incendio no está controlado por el momento.
