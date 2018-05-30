Un adolescente ha fallecido en Medina Sidonia (Cádiz) tras sufrir un accidente mientras practicaba parkour, una modalidad deportiva de riesgo, consistente en dar saltos y acrobacias a grandes alturas entre mobiliario urbano y objetos de la calle.
Según han indicado fuentes del Ayuntamiento, el suceso ocurrió ayer por la tarde, cuando el joven cayó de cabeza con virulencia, lo que le provocó una rotura del cráneo. Fue trasladado en estado crítico al hospital Puerta del Mar de Cádiz, donde hoy ha fallecido.
Los hechos ocurrieron en el interior del conocido como parque municipal del Caminillo, lugar escogido por el menor para realizar sus saltos.
El Ayuntamiento de Medina ha modificado algunos de los actos previstos en la feria de la localidad, que se inicia esta tarde, en señal de condolencias por esta pérdida.
