El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha iniciado hoy los trabajos para regenerar el arbolado del Paseo de la Castellana, que supondrán la retirada de 747 árboles y la poda de otros 499, así como la plantación de 439 nuevos ejemplares. Las tareas, que se extenderán seis semanas, han comenzado hoy en los alrededores de la plaza de Colón, según han informado fuentes municipales.
Este plan llega después de que el área de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad haya estudiado un total de 4.844 árboles de la zona y busca garantizar la seguridad, crear una "arboleda con futuro" y conseguir una "cubierta vegetal eficaz", según el consistorio. El plan de renovación del arbolado se aplicará de forma paulatina y afectará a cuatro distritos: Salamanca, Chamartín, Chamberí y Tetuán.
El Gobierno de Manuela Carmena (Ahora Madrid) destaca que las medidas de regeneración adoptadas son "urgentes y necesarias" para evitar cualquier peligro que afecte a personas o bienes. El pasado sábado 24 de marzo un niño de cuatro años murió en el parque del Retiro tras caerle encima un pino.
El Plan Director del Arbolado del Paseo de la Castellana marca como prioridad la intervención en el "arbolado de riesgo": 1.273 árboles que están "muy envejecidos, desestructurados, desvitalizados y no tienen capacidad para regenerarse".
