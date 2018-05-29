Público
Pirotecnia de Tui La jueza decreta prisión provisional y sin fianza para el dueño de la pirotecnia de Tui

Le acusa de los presuntos delitos de riesgo catastrófico, homicidio imprudente, daños imprudentes, lesiones imprudentes y tenencia ilícita de explosivos

El dueño de la pirotecnia sale del juzgado. EFE/ Salvador Sas

La jueza titular del Juzgado número 1 de Tui (Pontevedra) ha decretado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para el dueño de la pirotecnia clausurada La Gallega y de tres almacenes clandestinos de material pirotécnico y explosivo, por los presuntos delitos de riesgo catastrófico, homicidio imprudente, daños imprudentes, lesiones imprudentes y tenencia ilícita de explosivos.

El hombre, F.G.L., fue detenido ayer de nuevo después de que el pasado fin de semana la Guardia Civil localizara dos almacenes clandestinos similares al que el pasado miércoles hizo explosión en la parroquia de Paramos, en Tui, y que costó la vida a un matrimonio y arrasó decenas de casas.

La jueza entiende, según han informado fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia, que tras la aparición de dos nuevos depósitos, cuya existencia no mencionó en la declaración judicial de la pasada semana, las circunstancias han variado y por eso ha decretado su ingreso en prisión.

