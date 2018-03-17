El Ayuntamiento de Santa Cruz de La Palma, gobernado por el socialista Sergio Matos, ha emitido un bando que advierte de que "queda expresamente prohibida cualquier actividad lúdico-festiva en bares, restaurantes, locales de ocio y zonas aledañas los días 29 de marzo (Jueves Santo) y 30 de marzo (Viernes Santo)".
En respuesta a una pregunta de la concejala de Nueva Canarias, Maeve Sanjuán, quien le recordó que "estamos en un país aconfesional", Matos justificó que "es un bando tradicional" que se reproduce en el municipio desde hace años, por lo que insistió en "defender" la Semana Santa local, una "fiesta declarada de Interés Turístico Regional".
El objetivo, según el alcalde del PSOE, sería darle "empaque" a una celebración que "es más castellana que otras Semanas Santas", por lo que abogó por ser "respetuosos" con la festividad religiosa. El bando, explica El Día, afecta a los establecimientos de hostelería ubicados en casi todas las calles del casco urbano.
