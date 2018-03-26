Puigdemont comparece hoy ante el juez en Alemania y otras cuatro noticias de este lunes

Puigdemont, ante el juez
Carles Puigdemont pasa la noche en una prisión alemana, en Neumünster, y comparecerá ante el juez este lunes. La Policía germana lo detuvo cuando entraba desde Dinamarca. La legislación alemana contempla penas muy duras. Se plantea pedir asilo político.
Torrent buscará el lunes una respuesta "unitaria" con partidos, sindicatos y entidades
El presidente del Parlament ha realizado este domingo por la noche una declaración institucional en que ha recordado que en su anterior declaración del sábado ya pidió un frente común para "defender los derechos y libertades fundamentales".
87 heridos y dos detenidos: cargas policiales y disturbios en Catalunya tras la detención de Puigdemont
Aunque la jornada de protesta convocada por los Comités de Defensa de la República, la ANC y Òmnium Cultural ha transcurrido con normalidad, al final de la tarde frente a la Delegación de Gobierno se han producido enfrentamientos entre menifestantes y Mossos D'esquadra, con 87 heridos leves y cuatro detenidos.
Ser artista callejero en Madrid: multas por no tener un permiso al que es imposible acceder
La legislación municipal para actuaciones en la calle deja de lado a mimos, titiriteros o payasos ambulantes a quienes se les sanciona por no disponer de las acreditaciones -sólo concedidas a músicos- que permiten trabajar con amplificadores y altavoces.
Pablo Iglesias, desde Argentina: "El conflicto en Catalunya no se soluciona con detenciones"
El líder de Podemos cuestionó el arresto en Alemania de Carles Puigdemont desde Buenos Aires, donde inauguró el III Foro Exterior del partido en un encuentro con expatriados españoles.
