Público
Público

Terremoto Jaén Registrado un terremoto de magnitud 3.4 en Jódar (Jaén) sin heridos ni daños

El seísmo se ha registrado en la madrugada de este sábado con epicentro en el noreste de la localidad jiennense a una profundidad de 5 kilómetros, según fuentes del Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN).

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Epicentro del seísmo en Jódar.- FOMENTO

Epicentro del seísmo en Jódar.- FOMENTO

Un terremoto de magnitud 3.4 en la escala Richter se ha registrado esta madrugada en el municipio jiennense de Jódar sin que se hayan producido daños personales ni materiales, según ha informado el servicio de Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

El seísmo se ha registrado a las 00.28 horas con epicentro al noreste de la localidad de Jódar a una profundidad de 5 kilómetros, según fuentes del Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN).

Tras realizar una ronda de contacto con los servicios operativos de la localidad y los municipios limítrofes de la comarca, se ha constatado que algunos vecinos han percibido el movimiento sin que ninguno haya informado de daños personales ni materiales.

Posteriormente, a lo largo de la noche, el Instituto Geográfico Nacional ha observado nuevos movimientos de similar magnitud en la comarca, sin que ninguno de ellos hayan sido apreciados por los vecinos.

Etiquetas